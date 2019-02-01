Live 5 Investigates: Local governments losing hundreds of thousands for not filing audits

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Several municipalities in South Carolina have illegally failed to submit annual financial audits to the State Treasurer’s Office, which means some are missing out on receiving hundreds of thousands of dollars for their communities.
By law, local governments are required to do annual audits, which need to then be submitted to the treasurer’s office. If audits are not sent to the Treasurer’s Office, the treasurer is legally allowed to withhold funding until an audit is completed.
According to data from the State Treasurer’s Office, 44 municipalities in South Carolina have not filed audits for at least one financial year.
Multiple local governments have not filed audits for several years, according to the treasurer’s office.
Bonneau, for example, has not submitted audits for the fiscal years of 2015, 2016 and 2017.
As a result, the treasurer is withholding $178,878.84 from the town.
“We lost our auditor due to an illness and we have been having trouble finding another,” Bonneau Clerk of Court Liz Wrenn said in an email. “However, we are working with someone that has agreed to take the job.”
Wrenn said back in December that the town was hoping to be able to clear the books by January, but the town is still listed as delinquent by the treasurer’s office.
Lincolnville is also listed as delinquent for not submitting audits for the fiscal year of 2016 and 2017, which means the town is missing out on collecting $201,282.83.
Town officials from Lincolnville said they are waiting for the auditor to send certified copies of the audits, which will then be sent to the treasurer’s office.
Lincolnville town officials said the audits will include the financial years of 2016 through 2018.
Representatives from several delinquent municipalities, including Holly Hill, said they have not filed audits because of complications with their system.
Some said the reason for failing to submit audits is because staff who are responsible for those audits have either been sick, left or had major surgery.
The treasurer’s office last updated their list of delinquent municipalities on Jan. 24.
You can find the full list from the State Treasurer’s Office here.
