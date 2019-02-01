A non-profit gives those in the Lowcountry who can’t see an opportunity to earn paycheck

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - 70 percent of blind or visually impaired people in the US don’t work, and 30 percent live in poverty, according to The Lighthouse for the Blind. But the non-profit is working to change that.
Just a few years ago, it opened a facility in Summerville, where equipment for Boeing and the military are made by people who can't see the good work they do.
Avery Brooks served his country in the Navy in the 70′s, now he’s doing his part again.
"This is the military hydration pack, this is the replacement of the canteens," Brooks said.
Brooks assembles hydration packs, which store up to a gallon of water for troops on the go.
“Then once you do that, you open this up, and you go over the tower, and put it over and when you pull it up, all of it goes inside,” Brooks said.
He’s navigating new territory, working for the first time in his life ever, as a blind person.
“Since 2001, that’s when the light went out, that’s when I totally, the vision totally went. That was in December 2001,” Brooks said.
For about 12 years, Brooks didn’t work. But thanks to The Lighthouse for the Blind location in Summerville, he and a dozen other blind or visually impaired employees are earning a paycheck.
“We came here because we knew there was a large population of people who are blind who wanted employment and wanted to work,” Shawn Dobbs said.
Dobbs, who is blind himself, is director of development for The Lighthouse for the Blind. He moved here from Seattle, where the non-profit had a strong relationship with Boeing and the military.
Scales deliver verbal commands, and like everything else in the facility, they are designed to enable blind employees to successfully perform their jobs.
"I take the dust cover, this is the dust cover. Then I take the bite valve, I dip it in here," LaWand Hartwell said
This is Hartwell’s first job. She’s been visually impaired since birth.
“I got optic atrophy, which means that the muscles in my eyes, they like weak, which you may call it a lazy eye or whatever,” Hartwell said.
Her job is to assemble the bite valve that attaches to the hydration pack, and controls the flow of water to a soldier’s mouth.
“It’s fulfilling cause I’m around people with disabilities just like I am and I get to draw my own paycheck, so yes, I love it,” Hartwell said.
The people here also produce parts for the Boeing 787′s that are made right here in the Lowcountry. This felt strip is a condensation collector, it collects the moisture inside of those Boeing planes, and this is a floor fastener also used in the Boeing 787′s made right here in the Lowcountry.
Although it's a non-profit, The Lighthouse for the Blind bids on government contracts just like a business, and is able to offer employees health insurance, 401k, and paid vacation.
“And for those reasons, we’ve been able to provide jobs for people, which leads to greater self worth, which leads to investment back into the community with their paychecks, and really being able to lead a life just like anyone else does here in the Lowcountry,” Dobbs said.
The Lighthouse for the Blind opened in Summerville in 2016 and employs 13 blind or visually impaired workers. It plans to double that number over the next three years. By the way, the organization is based out of Seattle, and has been in business for more than 100 years. It also employs people who are deaf/blind, and blind with other disabilities.
