Lowcountry woman becomes first certified Marie Kondo consultant in SC

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A woman in the Lowcountry is now the first person in South Carolina to be certified as a “KonMari” consultant.
The method of cleaning has gained recent popularity thanks to the hit Netflix series “Tidying up with Marie Kondo."
According to the website, the cleaning method is described as the following:
The KonMari method encourages tidying by category – not by location – beginning with clothes, then moving on to books, papers, komono (miscellaneous items), and, finally, sentimental items. Keep only those things that speak to the heart, and discard items that no longer spark joy. Thank them for their service – then let them go.
Kristi Meyer became a KonMari consultant in July 2018, which included a six-step process and a three-day training seminar in New York City. She was later invited to a KonMari consultants retreat in North Carolina where she received a sneak peek at Kondo’s Netflix series.
Meyer owns Tidyologist, which is a consultancy for home organization which is guided by Kondo’s KonMari method.
She has been organizing professionally since 2008.
