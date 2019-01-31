McMaster releases first Opioid Emergency Response Plan progress report

COLUMBIA, SC (WMBF) – South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster released the first Opioid Emergency Response Plan progress report on Thursday.
According to a press release, the progress report comes as an update to the original Opioid Emergency Response Plan, which was released by the South Carolina Opioid Emergency Response Team in June 2018.
“The collaboration that has gone into creating and updating South Carolina’s Opioid Emergency Response Plan is a tremendous example of what Team South Carolina can do when we work together,” said Gov. Henry McMaster.
The Progress Report provides updates to the actions taken by supporting agencies and organizations to address the previously established goals related to the SCOERT’s four focus areas:
- Educate and Communicate;
- Prevent and Respond;
- Treat and Recover;
- Law Enforcement
