North Charleston hopes $125k study can bring south end back to life

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - North Charleston’s south end has long been looked at as an area the city wants to redevelop.
So, officials are hoping a new study will show them a way to do it. The study is being done by the Urban Land Institute (ULI).
They’ll be looking at the area as a whole and looking at options like whether adding workforce housing or a grocery store are the ways to bring the area back to life.
It’s not the first time a study has been done of this area, but it’s the first one without local influence, according to the city’s mayor, Keith Summey.
“I think we need the perspective from somebody a thousand feet in the air,” Summey said. “We have personal feelings about things there, and we need to get away from that. We need to look at reasonable conclusions of how that property can be redeveloped.”
The area has also been labeled as a food desert, a low income area where people have little access to healthy food and produce.
The closest full-service grocery store is miles away. The last time the area had a grocery store was in 2005.
“It’s very bad. There’s no help here whatsoever, no grocery stores,” Anne Marie Joyce said. “You spend an arm and a leg when you go in little convenient stores.”
“We owe it to the people in that area to invest to make sure that we do the best we can to enhance the quality of life of all the people in the area,” Summey said.
He wants to do this by “creating jobs which is much needed in the area and creating a more livable environment.”
Summey said getting a grocery store into the area is a priority.
“How do we develop that as an advantage to the people who are already living there not in any way trying to move those people out, but enhance the quality of life and getting them a grocery store but also getting them other services that draw that.” Summey said. “At one point it was the economic boost of the entire Lowcountry”
The study costs $125,000.
The City of North Charleston and Charleston County are each paying $50,000 of that with the Coastal Conservation League covering the last $25,000.
As for the study’s timeline, the institute will be coming in the next couple weeks for a pre-visit.
Then, they’ll be coming back to do the study over the period of a week or so. Then after about a month, the group will release their results and analysis.
