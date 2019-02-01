Overheated computer caused fire at Charleston Steel and Metal Co.

BERKELEY COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - An overheated computer caused a fire at Charleston Steel and Metal Company in Berkeley County.
According to Moncks Corner emergency officials, the Monday night fire at the facility on 3038 Highway 52 has been attributed to a computer that had not been turned off in a while and had not been cleaned ever.
No injuries were reported in the incident.
County officials say 10 fire departments responded to the call.
Authorities were diverting traffic during the fire as crews battled the blaze.
