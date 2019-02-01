State representative proposes bill to fine railroad companies for traffic delays

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - In a response to North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey’s Facebook video aimed at Norfolk Southern, State Rep. Marvin Pendarvis is proposing an amendment to a bill he’s filed that would hold railroad companies responsible for traffic delays.
Pendarvis originally signed onto a bill last year that would fine railroad companies for trains that were stuck on the tracks longer than two hours, obstructing highways.
The bill fell through, but he recently refiled it under Bill 3442.
Here’s a quick summary of that bill:
A railroad company or a person, as defined in Section 58-17-10(4), whose railroad car, locomotive, or other object obstructed a street, public road, or highway in violation of the provisions of this section must be fined by the Public Service Commission five thousand dollars for each lane of the street, public road, or highway obstructed. If the violation occurs between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., the fine must be increased to ten thousand dollars for each lane of a street, public road, or highway obstructed
On Wednesday, Summey released a video complaining about the timing of railroad crossing work by Norfolk Southern, and what he says was a lack of communication.
After seeing the video, Pendarvis said this was an opportunity to amend his bill to include fining companies for “excessive, unreasonable” traffic delays.
“I think you have to put more regulations on these companies about them notifying cities when they’re going to do this kind of work,” Pendarvis said. “And how long this is going to take. It needs to be very explicit.”
More railroad closures have been scheduled next week.
Ladson Road in North Charleston will be closed on Tuesday but the time is to be determined.
