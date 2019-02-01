State representative proposes bill to fine railroad companies for traffic delays

A railroad company or a person, as defined in Section 58-17-10(4), whose railroad car, locomotive, or other object obstructed a street, public road, or highway in violation of the provisions of this section must be fined by the Public Service Commission five thousand dollars for each lane of the street, public road, or highway obstructed. If the violation occurs between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., the fine must be increased to ten thousand dollars for each lane of a street, public road, or highway obstructed