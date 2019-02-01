Residents in Town of Dorchester on alert following eight arson fires

DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - People living in the small town of Dorchester are on high alert because someone has been setting fires there.
The South Carolina Forestry Commission says since the end of December, at least eight fires have been set in woods on Powder Horn Road.
The fires were set on land owned by Michael Wren's family.
"It's burned probably about ten or 12 acres so far," Wren said Friday.
Just a few weeks ago Wren was on the property when one of the fires was set.
He called 911.
"I own the land on both sides of the dirt road and they've got one side burned. It's arson and it's the second time it's happened," Wren said on the call.
Sate Forestry Commission investigators Danny Collins was called in to investigate the fires.
"We feel the same person is setting these fires," Collins said.
"It's very aggravating because he's actually set it only one day when I was here. That takes a lot of nerve when you see a gate opening, someone's here and they set the woods on fire," Wren said.
Collins says there are some issues trying to solve cases like this one.
"Just trying to find some evidence. You set a fire, you burn up a lot of evidence," Collins explained. "A lot of times we have people just use that quick start with that lighter."
"The problem is there's a lot of houses out here. We've got a lot of neighbors. Somebody's house or somebody's life could be lost and that's why we're asking for help," Wren said.
"It won't stop until we can come up with a suspect and make an arrest," Collins said.
Anyone with information on the fires is asked to call the forestry commission's hotline.
The number is 800-777-3473.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.