Riverbanks Zoo sea lions predict Rams for Super Bowl LIII

WEST COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Riverbanks Zoo and Garden’s sea lions made their predictions for Super Bowl LVIII. They chose the Rams.
The zoo says Maverick, a rescued 6-year-old California sea lion will make his pick on Friday, Feb. 1 at 10:30 a.m. during the Zoo’s Sea Lion Presentation.
As part of the presentation, zookeepers will toss two footballs in the pool for Maverick to choose from.
One will be marked with the Rams' logo and the other with the Patriots' logo.
All guests visiting the Zoo are invited to watch the action as it happens at Sea Lion Landing. WATCH LIVE here:
This isn’t the first time the zoo’s California sea lions have gone into the sports guessing-game business.
In 2018, the accurately chose the Philadelphia Eagles over the New England Patriots in their predictions.
The game will be on Sunday, Feb. 3 on CBS.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.