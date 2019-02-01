SCHP: One killed in Berkeley County auto-pedestrian crash

BERKELEY COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - One person died early Friday morning in an auto-pedestrian crash in Berkeley County.
A 2007 SUV was driving east on Highway 52 when it struck and killed a person who was also walking east on Hwy 52, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol Trooper Matt Southern.
The driver of the car was uninjured while the passenger in the car was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, Southern said.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is still investigating the crash.
