Sheriff’s office: Lowcountry woman drives around in stolen car on Facebook Live

BERKELEY COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - Investigators have charged a Lowcountry woman after deputies discovered a Facebook Live video of the woman driving around in a stolen car.
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office arrested 39-year-old Cynthia Donna Ann Droze.
“If you plan on committing a crime, it’s probably best to not video yourself on Facebook live,” BCSO officials said in a statement.
Droze's arrest stems from an investigation on Jan. 26 when investigators said Droze made statements to a friend about driving a 1990 Chevy Suburban that was stolen.
According to the sheriff’s office, Droze communicated about the stolen vehicle with her friend using text message and audio and video recordings.
Deputies then arrested Droze Tuesday.
“During the investigation for the stolen Chevy, it was discovered that another vehicle (red Ford Mustang) in Droze’s possession was ALSO stolen,” BCSO officials said.
Droze told deputies and investigators that she had not driven a vehicle since going to jail on Dec. 2 for charges out of Charleston County for possession of a stolen vehicle.
“It’s our investigators job to check around… so they did,” BCSO officials said."While visiting Droze’s Facebook page, we came across a video of her driving the stolen Mustang! Droze posted the Facebook live video in the early morning hours of January 29."
The sheriff’s office said Droze has been booked into the Hill-Finklea Detention Center six times since 2009.
Her charges have included failure to surrender suspended driver’s license, possession of cocaine, disorderly conduct, receiving stolen goods (x2), shoplifting, DUI, driving under suspension, possession of a stolen vehicle (x2), and grand larceny.
Droze also currently has charges pending for the City of North Charleston.
“While you watch the video, pay special attention to the multiple traffic violations Droze does while in the stolen Mustang,” BCSO officials said."P.S.: Girls like you keep us in business."
