Southcrest Christian 6th graders invent device to help prevent hot car deaths in children

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - 794 children have died due to pediatric vehicular heatstroke in the U.S. since 1988. 51 of those deaths were in 2018.
Three local sixth graders have come up with an invention to help prevent hot car deaths.
Alexa Tindall, Ethan Djajadi and Josiah Morales are all sixth graders at Southcrest Christian School. Together, they developed a device to help alert parents or caregivers if a child is left in the car. They said they’ve been working on this project for about eight months.
Alexa said, “I personally feel really happy that we can prevent something that is a major problem in our community because Texas is actually leading the nation in hot car deaths”
According to data from noheatstroke.org, Texas has the highest number of child hot car deaths in the U.S. with 119 from 1998 until 2018.
The students say their invention actually started with a science fair project.
“We were trying to figure out a topic and we saw (an article) on the web,” Ethan said. "It was about child that had died after being left in a hot car. We thought, this could be preventable. This is preventable. There is no way that we cannot prevent this. So, we thought we were going to help fix this problem.”
The students had to learn how to build the circuit and programming for the app had to be done. They also had to gather information to put in their pamphlet.
These sixth graders say all the hard work is worth it.
“We’re just really hoping that it can help at least one or two children just so that they can be saved.” Alexa said.
“Probably knowing that out of all this we’ll be able to save a life and know that it will be appreciated.” Josiah said.
“I also feel very, very satisfied about how this project turned out. We made the device that costs less than $30. If it can even save one life it’s completely worth it.” Ethan said.
The students don’t have a name for their invention yet and they are still waiting on their patent on the device.
They’ve made presentations on their invention to Covenant Health, UMC and local parents.
