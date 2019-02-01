Survey: Chick-fil-A has best customer service in U.S.

Survey: Chick-fil-A has best customer service in U.S.
Source: Chick-fil-A Facebook page
By WMBF News Staff | February 1, 2019 at 9:42 AM EST - Updated February 1 at 10:06 AM

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – In addition to their famous lemonade, Chick-fil-A has also garnered a reputation for its customer service.

Now, a new survey says they’re the best of the best.

According to America’s Best Customer Service 2019, powered by Newsweek and Statista, Chick-fil-A came in No. 1 for fast-food restaurant chains with a score of 9.11.

Finishing in second and third place where Sonic Drive-In and Arby’s, respectively.

When looking at fast-casual restaurant chains, Firehouse Subs came out on top with a score of 8.75. As for doughnut chains, the No. 1 slot is occupied by Krispy Kreme.

The survey results came from a sample of more than 20,000 U.S. customers who gave their evaluation of several brands. In all, almost 133,000 evaluations were collected.

Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.