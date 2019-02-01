Teen charged after stolen car catches fire, hit parked cars near Park Circle

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A teenager has been charged after leading police on a chase in a stolen car Thursday near Park Circle, according to an incident report.
Cassius Brown, 17, is facing charges of possessing a stolen car, failure to stop for blue lights and unlawful carrying of a handgun.
According to North Charleston police, shortly before 6 p.m., officers attempted a traffic stop on Brown driving a stolen vehicle in the area of Dorchester Road and Meeting Street.
Police say Brown failed to stop and led officers on a pursuit that ended when he struck a light pole and several parked cars on O’Hear Avenue.
The vehicle then caught fire.
