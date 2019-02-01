Want to be happier? Get off Facebook, study says

(CNN) - Looking for a little boost of happiness?
Try deactivating your Facebook account.
Turns out, leaving Facebook might be good for your emotional well-being, according to a new study from researchers at NYU and Stanford
But there's a catch.
While you may be happier, spend less time on other social media sites - and have more free time.
You might end up less informed.
But the study also shows some positives of staying on Facebook.
Some positives include: using it as a source of entertainment, a way to be active in communities and a place to socialize.
The majority of study participants chose to reactivate their accounts when the study was over.
They said they used it less after logging back on.
The study was released the same day Facebook announced a record $6.9 billion profit, and more users in both North America and Europe.
That's despite numerous privacy issues and scandals involving users' data.
