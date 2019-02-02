Army officer surprises daughters at school after 9 months away

LAQUEY, MO (KYTV/CNN) - A Missouri family is back together after an emotional reunion.
Sgt. Jerome Harvey left to serve his country in Afghanistan on April 12 of last year.
Now he’s back home and couldn’t wait to see his two daughters, so he showed up at their schools.
"I got back on the 21st of January," Harvey said.
He hadn't seen his daughters in more than nine months and they had no idea he was home.
"I sent them with my parents, so I just figured coming home surprising them would be awesome," Harvey said before the reunion.
To help with the surprise, Laquey Middle School allowed KYTV inside his 13-year-old daughter’s classroom, under the guise of working on a story about how hard it is on children with parents deployed in the Army.
"Sometimes I cry whenever he's on the phone, and especially when he says he has to deploy," Jasmine Harvey said, still oblivious to what was about to happen.
That's when her dad walked in.
“Oh, my God,” Jasmine tearfully screamed before leaping into his arms.
The two shared an emotional embrace before Sgt. Harvey went to complete the other half of his surprise.
It was off to the elementary school to surprise Jasmine's 10-year-old sister Trinity.
When he walked into her classroom, Trinity was in tears before she made it to her father’s arms.
Sgt. Harvey said his girls have wanted to video chat several times in the last 10 days but he kept telling them the internet wasn't strong enough for the call.
In reality, he was just trying to not blow his cover.
"He lied to me, but I'm not mad,’ Jasmine said. “Every time, we’d always just go see him at the place where the plane flies in. But this time, he did something elaborate."
"I told him to do it. But i didn't know he was actually going to commit to it.” Trinity added.
Overall it was a surprise good enough to get out of school a little bit early.
The first thing Harvey’s daughters said they wanted to do with their father now that he is home is to get Chinese food.
