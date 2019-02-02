2 arrested in Orangeburg, charged more than $2000 to stolen credit card

ORANGEBURG CO., SC (WCSC) - Bond has been set for two women who police say stole a man credit card and charged more than $2,000 to it.
Treasure Thomas, 19, and Tracy Wilson, 19, were each charged with four counts of financial transaction card fraud.
Both women received a $10,000 surety bond.
On January 19, the victim told Orangeburg police that his wallet was stolen out of his car while he was parked at a St. Matthews Road business the night prior. The next day, the man realized that his wallet and credit cards were missing, police say.
More than $2,000 worth of items were purchased with the cards at several locations including a Walmart.
Walmart loss and prevention provided investigators with security video that depicted the two women entering and exiting the store.
