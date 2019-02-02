Charleston police search for missing man last seen downtown

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Charleston Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a man who went missing on January 30.
Alexander A. Banfield was last seen on Smith Street by his mother at approximately 10:00 p.m., according to Charleston Police spokesperson Charles Francis.
Banfield is believed to be wearing a brown suede jacket, green hooded sweatshirt, union jack beanie, work boots and pants.
Banfield may or may not have facial hair.
If you have any information relating to Banfield’s whereabouts, you are asked to call 843-743-7200.
