Goose Creek Elementary’s “Week of Kindness” culminates in celebration

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Goose Creek Elementary School marked the end to their “Week of Kindness" with a big celebration.
Friday’s events included a parade of kindness as students carried handmade banners and joined their classmates in the field behind the school.
The school participated in “The 2019 Great Kindness Challenge," joining thousands of schools across the country to create a culture of kindness.
It’s a bullying prevention initiative that seeks to unite and teach kindness and respect.
Officials hope the lessons learned through spirit activities like “Kindness Rocks-Dress like a rock star day," will teach students about the importance of kindness and how to share it in their homes and communities.
The week also included service learning projects that included collecting winter weather accessories for a local warming shelter, collecting pet food and other supplies for the Charleston Animal Society, and collecting donations for the American Heart Association.
The whole week culminated in a photo of the students, all dressed in red and standing in the shape of a heart.
