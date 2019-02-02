Man arrested for murder after assault leaves victim on life support before death

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A man has been arrested for a December assault that left the victim on life support before succumbing to his injuries.
Rajon King, 19, was arrested Thursday and charged with murder, according to a statement by North Charleston spokesperson Spencer Pryor.
The victim, Maurice Wigfall, was hospitalized on December 3 after reportedly having a seizure in the 2010 block of Beech Street, Pryor said. Investigators soon learned that Wigfall had been assaulted.
Wigfall was placed on life support before he died on December 20. An autopsy concluded that Wigfall dies from blunt force trauma, Pryor.
After an investigation, King was apprehended and transported to Al Cannon Detention Center.
King will appear in bond count on Saturday.
