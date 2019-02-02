Mavericks Blank Stingrays In Series Opener

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Kansas City Mavericks (22-17-2-1) led from wire to wire and held the South Carolina Stingrays (24-17-2-0) off the board Friday night, winning by a score of 4-0 in the teams’ weekend series opener at the Silverstein Eye Centers Arena.
SC goaltender Parker Milner got the start and made 26 saves in a losing effort, playing in his third game in the last six days. Mavericks’ netminder Mason McDonald stopped all 19 shots the Stingrays put on net, recording his first shutout of the season.
Kansas City opened the scoring with a power play goal from Joey Sides at 8:41 of the opening period and took their 1-0 lead into the first intermission.
The Mavericks added to their lead in the middle period with a goal by Nate Widman at 16:53 of the frame. South Carolina had the edge in shots on goal during the second 9-8 but were trailing 2-0 after 40 minutes.
Rocco Carzo picked up Kansas City’s third tally at 9:27 of the third period and the Mavericks added an empty-net goal from David Dziurzynski to cap off the scoring for the night.
Kansas City outshot South Carolina 30-19 in the contest. The Mavericks converted on one out of five power play opportunities in the game, while South Carolina finished 0-for-2 on the man-advantage.
The Stingrays and Mavericks finish up their weekend series on Saturday night at the Silverstein Eye Centers Arena at 8:05 p.m. ET. South Carolina returns to the North Charleston Coliseum on Friday, February 15 for their first matchup ever with the Newfoundland Growlers at 7:05 p.m.Tickets are on sale now!