Publix recalling Deli Popcorn Chicken

“As part of our commitment to food safety, potentially impacted product has been removed from all store shelves,” said Maria Brous, Publix media and community relations director. "Customers who have purchased the product in question may return the product to their local store for a full refund. Publix customers with additional questions may call our Customer Care department at 1-800-242-1227 or visit our website at www.publix.com. Customers can also contact the USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-685469).”