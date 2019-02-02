Publix recalling Deli Popcorn Chicken

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Publix is recalling its Deli Popcorn chicken which were sold in locations including South Carolina.
Company officials say they are issued a voluntary recall since the product may contain foreign material.
According to Publis, the popcorn chicken was sold in both hot and refrigerated cases in the deli department in all Publix stores in Florida, and some stores in southern Georgia, southern and coastal South Carolina, and southern Alabama.
A report states that the product was sold in stores between Jan. 17 - 31, 2019.
No other chicken products are impacted by this recall, and products available for sale today are not impacted by this recall, a Publix statement said.
“As part of our commitment to food safety, potentially impacted product has been removed from all store shelves,” said Maria Brous, Publix media and community relations director. "Customers who have purchased the product in question may return the product to their local store for a full refund. Publix customers with additional questions may call our Customer Care department at 1-800-242-1227 or visit our website at www.publix.com. Customers can also contact the USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-685469).”
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.