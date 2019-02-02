Sheriff: One person sought, three arrested after home invasion leaves one injured

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - Deputies are searching for a man and have arrested three men following a home invasion which left one person shot in Orangeburg County.
Deputies charged 19-year-old Colten Williams, 17-year-old David Williams and 25-year-old Justin Williams with four counts of attempted murder, first-degree burglary, criminal conspiracy, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and firing into a dwelling.
Bond was denied on Colten and Davis Williams. Bond was set on Justin Williams at $160,000 cash or surety.
“We’re not finished with this case yet,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “We have one more individual who knows we’re looking for him.”
Warrants for the same charges as the others have also been obtained against Nathaniel Roberts of Neeses who is considered and armed and dangerous.
“These individuals seem to have thought that after a disagreement, they could go into someone else’s home and start shooting,” the sheriff said. “They have another thing coming. There are consequences for their actions.”
A Neeses family called 911 after gunmen broke into their home around 8 p.m. on Tuesday as the family had sat down to watch TV.
The four victims, which included two juveniles, said the gunmen opened fire after breaking the door open.
One of the intruders then said, “You thought we were playing, huh, punk,” according to a warrant.
A sheriff’s office report states a 15-year-old teen attempted to flee by running down a hallway but was struck at least once in the hip.
“The victims said they recognized at least two of the gunmen in spite of them wearing a bandana over their faces,” OCSO officials said.
As the gunmen fled the home, the victims reportedly heard more gunfire striking the side of the house as the assailants fled in a vehicle.
The sheriff’s office said the 15-year-old teen was the only one injured, and he was transported to a Midlands hospital for treatment.
Investigators say the shooting may have stemmed from an argument over a female.
If anyone has information on Roberts’ whereabouts, they are asked to call the OCSO at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
