Weekend Rain Chance; Unseasonable Warmth Ahead

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A few upper level disturbances could mean a couple of light showers this weekend. Areas along the coast have a much greater chance for light rain today. As another area of energy passes through Super Bowl Sunday, some scattered rain is possible. Neither today nor tomorrow will be a washout! Temperatures should top out around 60 degrees this weekend under more clouds than sunshine.
As a ridge of high pressure builds temperatures will be unseasonably warm starting Monday. Temperatures could reach in to the mid 70s Wednesday. The upcoming work week bring warm temps with low rain chances!
TODAY: Mostly cloudy, a few showers, HIGH: 60.
SUPER BOWL SUNDAY: Scattered rain possible; LOW: 47, HIGH: 63.
MONDAY: Dry with mostly sunny skies; LOW: 46, HIGH: 70.
TUESDAY: Comfortable, sun & clouds, LOW: 51, HIGH: 72.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny & warmerl LOW: 54, HIGH: 74.
THURSDAY: Lost of sunshine & warm; LOW:58, HIGH: 75.
FRIDAY: More clouds; LOW: 58, HIGH: 75.
