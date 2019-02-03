Coastal Carolina Pulls Away from Louisiana

Conway, S.C. - Zac Cuthbertson led five Coastal Carolina players in double digits with 24 points as the Chanticleers ran their consecutive win streak to five games with a 96-79 win over the Ragin’ Cajuns.
Cuthbertson’s 24 points ran his total to 53 points in the two-games this week and he hit six-of-11 from the field. He hit three-of-five from beyond the three-point line and was again strong at the free throw line knocking down nine-of-11. He came up one rebound short of a double-double with nine rebounds.
Ebrima Dibba had perhaps the best game of his short career finishing with career-highs in both points (16) and assists (10). He also added a blocked shot and steal.
Fellow freshman DeVante’ Jones also finished with 16 points and had and was also one rebound short of a double-double, also finishing with nine rebounds.
Tyrell Gumbs-Frater came off the bench to spark the Chants when they needed it. He hit five three-point field goals and finished with 15 points. Tommy Burton also came off the bench and scored 13 points and grabbed three rebounds and had tied for game-high honors with two steals.
The Chants (13-9/6-3 SBC) once again shot the ball well connecting on 58 percent (33-57) of its field goals and 57 percent (13-23) on its three’s.
While not as good as Thursday’s game, the Chants did manage to hit 66 percent (17-26) of its free throws in pulling within a game of the conference lead with tonight's conference games still to be played.
One of the best players in the Sun Belt is Louisiana’s Jakeenan Gant and he showed that in tonight’s action. He finished the game with a game-high 27 points and completed a double-double with 12 rebounds, all in 28 minutes before fouling out late in the game.
Jerekius Davis (12 points) and Marcus Stroman (11 points) also reached double-digits for the visitors as ULL fell to 13-9 overall and 4-5 in conference action.
Josh Coleman made a major push on the boards for the Chants as they were behind in total rebounds until Coleman came in and turned that stat around. In just 13 minutes the senior grabbed nine rebounds and had five point to lead the Chants to a 40-36 edge on the boards.
Louisiana came into the game averaging over 83 points per game and the Chants defense was able to hold the high-scoring Ragin’ Cajuns to 43 percent shooting from the field and four points below their season scoring average.
ULL shot 28 percent (7-28) on its three’s and they hit 14 of their 22 free throw attempts for 64 percent.
Both teams shot over 50 percent in the opening half, but the Chants took a 44-38 lead into the locker room at halftime behind Cuthbertson’s 13 points.
Dibba and Burton, who came off the bench, both scored 11 points in the opening half as CCU shot 62 percent (16-26) from the field.
Louisiana who ended the half hitting nine of its last 11 field goals, actually took a couple of one-point leads before CCU ended the half on a 7-0 run.
Davis led the Ragin’ Cajuns with 12 points as ULL finished the game shooting 52 percent (17-33) from the field.
The Chants will hit the road for its next three games, beginning with a return game with Texas Arlington Thursday, Feb. 7 at 8 p.m. (ET). The other two road games will be at Texas State (Feb. 9) and at Appalachian State (Feb. 16).