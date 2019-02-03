Cougars Hang On To Win Their Fourth In A Row In Series Sweep Of Towson

“When your back is against the wall, you have to hang in there. That’s what I told the guys. Anytime you deal with tough times like that type of adversity or trials and tribulations, it will test you. It will test your faith, make you want to wilt and make you figure out who you are as a person. I also think it builds endurance. In February, we need to build as much endurance to get us in a situation when we are in March and we believe in each other. I thought the guys did a good job of hanging in there. Give Towson credit. We have played a couple of football games with them in the past. Final score, 40-37 (in 2016). It’s not a big shocker the game was in the 50s. They played hard and they rebounded the ball. Coach (Skerry) had his team prepared and ready to play. They had won three out of four. I knew it was going to be a tough one. I’m just happy our guys were able to sustain their spirit and didn’t wilt. They did a great job of finding a way to get it done.”