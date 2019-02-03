Crews dispatched to water rescue in Maryville area of West Ashley

WEST ASHLEY, SC (WCSC) - Emergency crews made a water rescue after a man got stranded in water at a fishing dock in West Ashley on Saturday.
At approximately 2:00 p.m., a Charleston Police Department Marine unit requested assistance from additional units, according to a statement by the St, Andrews Fire Department.
When crews arrived, the survivor was stuck in pluff mud and had water up to his neck, the statement said.
The person was rescued without injury.
St. Andrews Fire Department, CHarleston Police and Fire Departments and Charleston County EMS assisted with the rescue.
