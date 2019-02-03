Deputies: Two charged in connection to murder of Andrews man

GEORGETOWN, SC (WCSC) - Georgetown deputies have arrested two people in connection to the murder of an Andrew’s man early Sunday morning.
Stacy Walter Howard, 44, and Shannon Lane Bone, 37, were arrested and charged in connection to the murder of William Keith Knight, according to a statement by Georgetown Sheriff’s Office.
At approximately midnight, Howard shot and killed Knight at a home in the 12200 block of Gapway Road, deputies say.
Howard was charged with murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.
Bone was charged with accessory after the fact of a felony.
Howard and Bone are being held at the Georgetown County Detention Center.
