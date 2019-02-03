CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - The Dorchester Paws Animal Shelter announced plans for a new shelter facility Saturday night.
Officials say plans for the new building are officially drawn up and a new location has been secured.
The new shelter will be located on the corner of Orangeburg Road. and Mallard Road. It will be able to hold over 200 animals.
The target groundbreaking day will be early 2020 with a finish date for the new and improved Dorchester paws shelter of late 2020.
Kim Almstedt, Dorchester Paw’s executive director, believes a new location is desperately needed. She says overcrowding and flooding in the kennels has been a major issue for several years at the current building.
“We couldn’t be happier for this site, it’s an up and coming area,” Almstedt says. “Right now, it’s a wooded lot so we are building from the ground up.”
She says with this new facility there will be temporary relief, but says that a bigger location means more dogs will come in.
Almstedt says the organization is currently focusing on funding. The project is estimated to cost between 3-4 million dollars.
“There is so many abused neglected hurt animals and if we aren’t there they will suffer; our main goal is to give a second chance,” Almstedt says.
Right now, the organization has raised over $1,000,000 saved for the project. Majority of those funds were given as a donation from Dorchester County Council in June 2018.
Over two million dollars is still needed to fund the new building.
If you’re interested in donating to the new Dorchester Paws project, you pay to have a brick or even an entire wing named after you or your loved one. You can find donation information here.
