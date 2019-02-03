First Baptist’s Dukes Commits to Clemson

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Michel Dukes made his commitment two weeks ago in Dabo Swinney’s office at Clemson shortly after the Tigers finally made an official offer to the First Baptist running back. He managed to keep it quiet until Saturday.
In front of his family and classmates on Saturday at First Baptist’s gym, Dukes put on a Clemson hat and announced he’d be going to the upstate to play for the defending national champions next season.
Dukes chose Clemson over East Carolina and Syracuse. ECU offered him a scholarship in both football and basketball. Dukes, who is also a star on the Hurricanes hoops team, said there is a chance he could play basketball at Clemson.
The running back has put up video game like numbers in his time in high school. He rushed for over 8700 yards, including averaging almost 12 yards per carry, and scored 117 touchdowns on the ground while also adding over 700 yards and 9 scores receiving.
Dukes also led First Baptist to two SCISA AA State Championships and a spot in the SCISA AAA state finals this past season.
He said he plans to stay at running back in college and said, as of now, there is no plan for him to red shirt in 2019.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.