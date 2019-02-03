SC State alum Darius Leonard named Def. Rookie of the Year

ATLANTA, GA - Former South Carolina State star Darius Leonard was honored by the Associated Press as the NFL’s Defensive Rookie of the Year at the NFL Honors show in Atlanta on Saturday night.
Leonard, who was a 2nd round pick of the Indianapolis Colts in the 2018 Draft, led the NFL in tackles this season with 163 and was 2nd among all rookies with 7 sacks.
Among rookies in 2018, Leonard ranked in the top-10 in tackles (first), tackles for loss (second), sacks (second), passes defensed (ninth), interceptions (tied-seventh), forced fumbles (first) and fumble recoveries (tied-first).
Leonard earned numerous awards this season, including AFC Defensive Player of the Month (December), AFC Defensive Player of the Week (Week 2, Week 17), Defensive Rookie of the Month (September) and NFL Rookie of the Week (Week 2, Week 8).