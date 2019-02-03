Sullivan’s Island family offers $10,000 for safe return of cat

SULLIVAN’S ISLNAD, SC (WCSC) - Pets hold a special place in the hearts of most owners. Some even consider their balls of fur family.
When an animal goes missing, it’s common for owners to post flyers with an reward for the return of the animal. But how much would you offer to be reunited with your four-legged friend?
On Saturday, a missing pet flyer caused quite a buzz after being posted on social media with a hefty reward. The flyer read: “$10,000 reward for Vail’s safe return home.”
Vail, a 5 pound Doll Face Persian cat, went missing Friday afternoon on Sullivan’s Island. She was last seen near Station 19 Street.
Lindsey, Vail’s owner, say the she ran off after getting spooked.
“She jumped from my arms and ran off,” Lindsey said. “It’s her first time being out of the house so we are all a little nervous.”
The family says they canvassed the area, looking for the cat until the sun went down.
“We were out all day yesterday and today," Lindsey said. “Community members have been really helpful. They helped us look and gave us tips on how to find her like putting food out so she will come back."
Lindsey says her family has had Vail for over two years, right after she was born. She believes that the reward is not too much to see her frisky feline again.
“That’s how bad we want her home,” she said. " She is a very sweet cat who we love dearly."
The family hopes that the cat turns up soon. If you have knowledge of the wearabout of the cat, you are asked to call the number on the flyer below.
