Super Bowl Day Showers; Stretch of Unseasonable Warmth

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A few light showers should brush the coast late Sunday morning into the early afternoon hours. Expect drier conditions by 3/4 pm! Temperatures by kick off should be in the mid 50s under mostly cloudy skies. Overnight lows are staying above normal, in the mid 40s. As a ridge of high pressure expands during the next few days, temperatures will get above normal and stay above normal for a few days. Highs tomorrow should reach in to the upper 60s under plenty of sun! Tuesday’s high could reach into the mid 70s! This warm up last through the work week.