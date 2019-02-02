VIDEO: Deputies arrest day care employee for child abuse involving 3 toddlers at FL day care

SARASOTA, FL (WWSB) - A day care worker is facing child abuse charges after deputies say surveillance video captured her aggressively handling three toddlers.
A witness said they saw 26-year-old Jamie Smithmyer abusing a child at Manasota Beach Daycare and Preschool in Venice, FL, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies say Smithmyer then grabbed the child by the arm, lifting him off his feet, dragged him back to the carpeted area and forcibly sat him on the floor.
The following day, deputies interviewed the director of the day care, who said Smithmyer had been fired and the incident was captured on video.
Deputies say the video shows Smithmyer yelling at children who were seated in a carpeted area. According to the sheriff’s office, Smithmyer goes to a child who was playing with another child, grabs him by the arm, lifts him off the ground and then drags him over to a blue table and forcibly puts him on the ground.
In a second incident, the children are lining up to go outside and deputies say video shows Smithmyer shoving a child with enough force to cause him to fall to the ground. After he falls, the child gets up and rubs his shoulder. Deputies say Smithmyer then grabbed the child by the arm, lifting him off his feet, dragging him back to the carpeted area and forcibly sitting him on the floor.
The final incident shows a child who is crying, deputies say. Deputies say Smithmyer shoved the child back with her hand. The child continued to cry and that’s when deputies say Smithmyer grabbed the child by her arm, jerking her forward, then pulled the child back to a blue rug where she tossed her on the floor.
Smithmyer then continued to yell at the children, according to deputies, who say all three incidents occurred within only a few minutes.
The director of the day care confronted Smithmyer, according to the sheriff’s office, who says Smithmyer told the director she was stressed and overwhelmed. The director told Smithmyer she would be calling the Department of Children and Families, Smithmyer allegedly said, “I don’t give a (expletive) who you call.”
Deputies arrested Smithmyer on Friday. The Punta Gorda resident is charged with three counts of child abuse without great bodily harm.
She remains in custody at the Sarasota County Jail without bond.
Deputies say none of the victims in this case suffered any major injuries.
The names of the victims and the name of the day care were not released by the sheriff’s office, which said Marsy’s Law limits what they can release.
