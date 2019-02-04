Affidavit: Man set cars on fire in attempt to find cash

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A Lowcountry man has been arrested after stealing several cars and setting them on fire in a attempt to find cash, North Charleston police say.
Malcolm Jamal Brown, 20, is charged with first degree arson, grand larceny of a motor vehicle, breaking and entering of a motor vehicle.
North Charleston police were dispatched to a fire at moving business company on 4271 Piggly Wiggly Drive on Sunday morning, the affidavit states.
The affidavit also states when police arrived on the scene they noticed two cars were broken into and one moving truck was set on fire.
Officers then observed a white moving truck traveling without tail lights so they performed a traffic stop and identified Brown as the driver, according to the affidavit.
Police arrested Brown as he attempted to run away and Brown yelled “someone made me do it."
As police searched him, they found papers which identified the name of the moving business company where the fire occurred.
Brown told police he broken into two cars looking for cash because he was “having money problems.” He also admitted to setting the moving truck on fire with a cigarette.
Brown’s bail was set to $27,000.00.
