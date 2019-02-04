Catholic Diocese of Charleston delays releasing names of priests accused of sex abuse

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - The Catholic Diocese of Charleston revised the date on when it will release the names of priests credibly accused of sexual abuse of minors.
On Monday, the diocese said those names will now be released at the end of March.
Bishop Robert E. Guglielmone says it is taking a while to complete the ongoing review of the priest personnel records. He said the diocese is committed to a “thorough file review” of our priest personnel files from 2007 through today.
“When we release the list of names, we want it to be accurate to the best of our knowledge,” Guglielmone said. “We owe that to the victims, the faithful and the public.”
Back in December, the diocese said in a statement it would release the list no later than mid-February.
The diocese previously reviewed its files on priests dating back to 1950 in connection with its 2007 class action settlement.
