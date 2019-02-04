Deputies looking for two men who robbed a SC Dollar General store twice

ST. STEPHEN, SC (WCSC) -Berkeley County deputies are seeking the public’s help in identifying two men who robbed a Lowcountry discount store.
Deputies say two men entered a Dollar General located on 4700 block of North Highway 52 in St. Stephen with a firearm and attempted to rob the store on Jan. 20. During this incident, the two men had a gun and stolen an estimated amount of $1,400.00.
The two suspects were described to be two black males, one younger and the other older.
Berkeley County deputies responded to an armed robbery at the same discount store on Feb. 2.
The discount store employees told investigators they heard the front glass of the store break and then watched two suspects walk through the door. While the suspects were inside, they looked behind the counter and throughout the store, but they both left without taking any items.
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information concerning these cases to please contact them at (843) 719-4412 or Crime Stoppers at (843) 554-1111.
