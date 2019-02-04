Friends, family continue to search for answers following unsolved W. Ashley murder

WEST ASHLEY, SC (WCSC) - Friends and family of a man fatally gunned down in West Ashley are continuing to search for answers as authorities plan to update the public on its efforts to fight crime in the area.
A town hall meeting will be held Monday night at West Ashley High where police plan to have the latest crime numbers and will talk about the department’s efforts to fight crime.
Expected to attend are friends of Aubrey Zanders who was shot and killed while taking the trash out at his duplex on Ashley Hall Road on Dec. 27.
So far, the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office hasn’t identified any suspects. A close of friend of Zanders said family members are praying for an arrest.
“Everybody feels pretty desperate for answers and for somebody to be held responsible,” said Page Lewis, friend of Aubrey Zanders. “It’s a huge loss. He was such an asset to the community.”
No doubt folks will also want to know if any progress has been made in the shooting investigation at Citadel Mall in December.
Police say shots were fired in the parking lot outside of the food court. Shoppers had to run to take cover.
No arrests have been made.
