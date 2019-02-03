Human remains located near Lady’s Island Airport

LADY’S ISLAND, SC (WTOC) - Deputies with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after Lady’s Island resident discovered human remains in the marsh near the airport.
The remains are believed to be that of an adult male. The Beaufort County Coroner removed the remains after the area was examined for evidence.
There is no immediate apparent cause for what caused the man’s death. A forensic autopsy should determine the cause and manner of the man’s death, as well as his identity.
