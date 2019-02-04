Improvements to Charleston County’s 911 system could get help to callers faster

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - The 911 emergency service is getting smarter in Charleston County.
The Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch Center says its Smart911 service recently added updated features that will help dispatchers assist people faster in an emergency.
Among the enhancements are a “living situation field” for homeless or transient people and additional options for mental health symptoms, according to Charleston County spokesperson Kelsey Barlow Roland.
County residents can register at the county’s website for Smart911.
When someone who has signed up for the free service calls 911, dispatchers receive information that includes photos, medical issues and their current location. That information can help police, fire and EMS locate them faster.
The site states the service provides the public with the ability to enter information that they want to make available to 911 call takers through a secure website. Smart911 then delivers that information automatically to the call taker’s work station for any 911 call placed within Charleston County. Smart911 will also deliver their profile information if they call 911 in another area that also uses the Smart911 system.
