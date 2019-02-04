Over 100 Lowcountry kids get brand new coats

MONCKS CORNER, SC (WCSC) - On Monday afternoon, over 100 students at Whitesville Elementary in Moncks Corner went home with brand new winter coats.
Molina Healthcare of South Carolina partnered with different organizations, including Burlington, to donate the coats and worked with the school teachers and administrators to make sure kids in the most need were given coats.
“We want to make sure every kid goes home and is able to go outside during the winter and still play outside," said Johanna Perez, Community Engagement manager for Molina Healthcare of South Carolina. "We want to make sure they stay healthy, they don’t get sick and don’t miss school. So that’s why we do these kinds of events.”
According to the U.S. Census Bureau, about 13.5 percent of people in Moncks Corner live in poverty.
Perez said it’s important to spread Molina Healthcare’s message of healthy habits while helping kids and families in the most need.
“So they have all the tools they need to experiences a good winter,” Perez added.
