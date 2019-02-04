Attempted traffic stop leads to chase, discovery of gun and stolen vehicle

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - An attempted traffic stop led to the arrest of two men after officers found a gun and a stolen vehicle following a chase.
The North Charleston Police Department arrested Shontoni A. Brown and Lymik Pierce, both of Walterboro, and charged them with possession of a stolen vehicle, unlawful carry of a firearm, and simple possession of marijuana.
Brown’s bond was set for $30,000, and Pierce’s bond was set for $25,000.
Their charges stem from an incident on Feb. 1 when members of the Gang Intervention Team were conducting proactive patrols within the Liberty Hill community.
“While patrolling, officers viewed a silver in color SUV operating without any lights,” NCPD officials said."Officers caught up to the vehicle in the area of Durant Avenue near Holmes and initiated a traffic stop."
However, NCPD officials say the vehicle failed to yield and a chase ensued ending on Simms Street where the suspects' vehicle struck a chain link fence.
According to police, four occupants attempted to flee the vehicle. Two of them were detained.
Police say the suspects' vehicle was reported stolen out of Beaufort County.
“Also located along the front floor board was a semi-automatic 5.56 Extar assault style pistol,” police said.
