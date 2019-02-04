Police investigating after man found fatally shot at N. Charleston apartment

North Charleston police officers are investigating after they found a man fatally shot at a North Charleston apartment Monday afternoon. (Source: Live 5 News)
February 4, 2019 at 5:38 PM EST - Updated February 4 at 5:42 PM

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - North Charleston police officers are investigating after authorities found a man fatally shot at a North Charleston apartment Monday afternoon.

Shortly before 3 p.m., officers responded to the 3300 block of Tulip Street after a caller said that a bullet came through their wall from a nearby apartment.

Officers looked inside the apartment and saw shell casings and blood on the floor.

While clearing the residence, police say they found a man on the floor in the rear bedroom suffering from a gunshot wound.

EMS crews responded and pronounced the man dead.

Police are continuing the investigation.

