Police: Man accidentally discharged gun inside Mt. Pleasant church Sunday

MT. PLEASANT, SC (WCSC) - A man accidentally discharged a handgun inside a Mount Pleasant church on Saturday.
According to an incident report, a Mount Pleasant officer received a phone call from the head of security at Seacoast Church just before 3 p.m. on Sunday.
The man told the officer that he was just told about an accidental gun discharge at the church involving a volunteer member of the church’s security team.
The officer met the man at the church and spoke with the volunteer. The man told the officer that he was doing extra training in the church, the report stated. He was in a second floor classroom and had unloaded his personal nine millimeter handgun and placed it on a window sill with the slide back, according to the report.
After completing training, the man placed a loaded magazine in the gun and closed the slide. The man told the officer he typically doesn’t carry with a round in the chamber and normally he places a magazine in the gun with slide closed and dry fires by pulling the trigger, the report stated.
The man told the officer he followed this routine and the slide was open when he then closed it and a round was chambered.
The gun was pointed at the floor when it fired, the report stated. The floor was concrete and there was no penetration except through the carpet. A few people were in the church at the time, which mainly consisted of staff, according to the report.
The report stated the man is certified with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division to carry the gun on Seacoast Church property only.
The head of security told the officer the matter would be handled further internally per their policies
