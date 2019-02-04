Record warmth possible this week!

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Unseasonably warm weather is moving in and will take over for the work week ahead. High temperatures will start this week near 70 degrees and will climb into the upper 70s for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Temperatures will top out near the record highs each of those days. A cold front will move through Friday night cooling us down for the upcoming weekend. Sunshine is expected each day of the work week with an increase in clouds as temperatures begin to cool down this weekend.