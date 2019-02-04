Reward doubled as search continues for teen missing since December

LOBECO, SC (AP/WCSC) - Relatives of a missing South Carolina teenager have doubled the reward for information leading to the Lobeco teen who vanished on his way to school.
The Island Packet reports the family of Malik Spencer is now offering $4,000.
Spencer’s mother, Michelle Spencer-Ransom, says she last saw her 18-year-old son at approximately 7 a.m. on Dec. 17 when he left for school and she left for work. But she says the Whale Branch High School senior never made it to school, back home that night or to his part-time job the following day.
Spencer’s Toyota Camry was found abandoned in a rural area two days after he was reported missing. The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office processed the car for forensics and has said that foul play is suspected in Spencer’s disappearance.
No further information has been released.
Anyone with information on his disappearance is asked to call the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office at 843-255-3200 or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.
