Sheriff’s office: Driver killed after driving off Hwy 61, crashing into tree near Magnolia Plantation

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Officials with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office say a driver was killed after he drove off Highway 61 and crashed into a tree in the area of Magnolia Plantation.
Deputies responded to the crash just before 9:30 a.m.
“The driver, a male, died as a result of the incident,” CCSO officials said."He was the only occupant in the vehicle."
The sheriff’s office says it’s an active investigation and asking anyone with information to call the sheriff’s office at (843) 202-1700.
Highway 61 reopened just after 12 p.m. after crews cleared the scene.
The coroner’s office will release the name of the deceased.
