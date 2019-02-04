Tigers Club Demon Deacons, 64-37

Notes: Clemson won its second league game in a row … Clemson improved to 25-3 (.893) in Littlejohn Coliseum dating back to last season (last 28 home games) … the Tigers won their sixth in a row over the Demon Deacons … Brad Brownell won his 162nd game at Clemson – just 15 wins shy of tying Cliff Ellis for the most all-time in Clemson history (177) … Clemson held Wake Forest to just 37 total points – tied for the fewest allowed in an ACC game since allowing 37 to Georgia Tech in a 56-37 win (Feb. 21, 2012) … Clemson moves to 41-2 under Brad Brownell when allowing 50 points or less (2-0 in 2018-19) … Clemson’s 10 blocks were a season-best (previous: 8 vs. Charleston Southern – Dec. 18, 2018) … 10 blocks is the most in a game and most in an ACC game for the Tigers since posting 10 against NC State last season (Dec. 30, 2017) … Elijah Thomas posted his 17th career double-double and sixth of the season … Clemson is 13-4 overall when Thomas notches a double-double in his career … Thomas blocked a career-high seven shots … Thomas now has 146 blocked shots in his career … averaging 1.83 blocks per game over his 80-game Clemson career – sixth all-time in Clemson history … Thomas now owns 548 career rebounds at Clemson – just 56 shy of tying Horace Wyatt (1978-82) for 25th on Clemson’s all-time list … Thomas tied his career-high with 10 made field goals … Marcquise Reed moved into 26th all-time in scoring and now has 1,225 points in his Clemson career … with one steal, Reed now has 138 for his Clemson career – just three shy of tying Bobby Conrad (1976-80) for 15th on Clemson’s all-time list … Lyles Davis set a new career-high in points with his first career made 3-pointer … Davis tied his career-high with one steal … Davis also tied his career-high with one made field goal … Trey Jemison tied his career-high with two rebounds … John Newman III set a new career-mark with six points … Newman tied his career-high with two made field goals and set a new career-high with two made 3-pointers … Wake Forest’s 18 first half points were the lowest allowed by Clemson this season … Clemson held Wake Forest to a season-low 23.7 percent shooting … held Wake Forest to a season-low 13.6 percent from 3-point range … held Wake Forest to a season-low 20.6 percent shooting in the second half.