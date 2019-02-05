Affidavit: SC Correctional officer arrested for engaging in sexual act with inmate

RIDGEVILLE, SC (WCSC) -A South Carolina correctional officer has been arrested after engaging in a sexual act with an inmate at the Lieber Correctional Institution, according to an affidavit.
Michelle Louise Graves is charged with misconduct in office and first-degree sexual misconduct with an inmate.
The South Carolina Department of Corrections Police Services searched the inmate’s phone on Feb.1 and discovered videos of Graves engaging in vaginal and oral sexual intercourse with the inmate. The videos on the inmate’s phone were recorded on Oct. 2.
The affidavit reports, Graves did “engage in vaginal and oral sexual intercourse with an inmate while at the correctional facility.”
