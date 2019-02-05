Autopsy confirms remains found are those of missing 18-year-old

BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - A teenager reported missing in December from Lobeco in Beaufort County was shot to death, according to deputies.
Human remains found on Jan. 22 have been identified as those of Malik Spencer, 18, who had last been seen on Dec. 18, according to a release from the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.
Forensic pathologists determined Spencer died as a result of gunshot wounds and that the manner of death was homicide.
Spencer’s remains were found by linemen in the brush off of Highway 78 in Bamberg County. Bamberg County deputies and agents from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division processed the scene and send the remains to Newberry where an autopsy confirmed Spencer’s identity.
Days after Spencer was reported missing, his car was found abandoned in a rural part of St. Helena Island. Investigators processed the vehicle and obtained personal items belonging to Simpson from his family to obtain a DNA profile, which was then uploaded to the DNA database. Through DNA analysis, the remains were identified as Spencer, the release states.
The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office and SLED are conducting a joint investigation into Simpson’s death.
Anyone with information is urged to call investigator Brian Abell at 843-255-3436 or Crimestoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.